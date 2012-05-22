* Anglo, Codelco suspend legal battle until June 22
* Codelco says talks will be confidential
* Row is over stake in Anglo's south-central Chilean assets
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Erik Lopez
LONDON/SANTIAGO, May 22 Anglo American
and Chilean copper giant Codelco have agreed to go back to the
negotiating table in a push to end a damaging and increasingly
acrimonious dispute over the global miner's operations in the
country's central-south region.
The miners, which had been due to appear before a Santiago
court as part of standard "conciliation" proceedings, instead
asked on Tuesday for a month-long suspension of the court
battle, opening a window for talks that will last until June 22.
The two sides have been at odds since last October, in a
spat over Codelco's long-standing option to buy a
minority stake in the coveted Anglo American Sur (AAS)
properties, including the flagship Los Bronces mine.
After two months of secret talks in December and January
came to nothing, the market had been bracing for a multibillion-
dollar, tricontinental legal battle that could drag on for up to
five years.
Investors have fretted a drawn-out battle would damage both
Chile and Anglo, proving a dangerous distraction for the
London-listed miner's management and one of the largest legal
battles to land in Chilean courts.
"The fact they are talking, or are going to talk, has got to
be positive. If they can settle, it avoids the potential for a
dispute in the courts that is not only expensive, but is
destructive in terms of relationship," analyst Des Kilalea at
RBC in London said.
"But the negotiating positions are far apart. They have a
long bridge between them at the moment."
News of the talks helped Anglo shares higher and the stock
was up 3.14 percent by 1539 GMT, in line with a 3.16 percent
rise in a recovering mining sector.
"We welcome this opportunity to re-engage with Codelco and
explore whether a solution may be achievable," Anglo Chief
Executive Cynthia Carroll said. "From the outset, we have been
consistently in favour of discussing a commercial solution that
takes into account the interests of both parties."
Codelco said the talks would be confidential. It was not
immediately clear where or how the process would take place.
Codelco Chief Executive Diego Hernandez said the Chilean
miner would explore again "if we could have points of agreement
with Anglo American to manage to overcome this controversy in a
consensual manner."
A lawyer for one of the miners told Reuters: "They decided
to suspend the procedure to see the possibility of sitting down
to talk ... There's a good mood between the companies".
While sector experts said the rapprochement was positive,
the deep divergences over the controversial option are seen as
challenging to bridge.
"It's something logical given the time that's gone by. What
could be happening is that both sides are doing this together,
so neither of the parts pushes forward with the case," said Jose
Antonio Gaspar, a law professor at the Universidad Diego
Portales in Santiago.
Growing monetary and administrative costs could also have
triggered the shift, Gaspar added.
"GOOD FAITH"
The spat centres on an option agreement dating back to 1978.
Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said in October it
planned to exercise the option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS,
when the option window opened this January.
Just weeks later, however, Anglo surprised markets with the
pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi,
with a $5.4 billion deal that dented Codelco's ambitions but
which it says secured better value for investors.
Codelco says Anglo violated the Chilean legal principle of
"good faith" by selling the stake pre-emptively. Both Anglo and
Codelco have sued each other for violating the option contract.
Anglo's properties in southern Chile include not only
expansion project Los Bronces - where Anglo has invested around
$2.8 billion - but the El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and
the Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
Under the Codelco agreement, if the option is exercised Anglo
would recoup its portion of investment made in Los Bronces.
Ironically, Los Bronces was formerly known as 'La
Disputada,' or 'the disputed one.'
Analysts have estimated the south Chilean assets make up 17
percent of Anglo American's net asset value - roughly equivalent
to its platinum operations.
Anglo has held talks over the years with Codelco to try and
buy out the decades-old option, but failed, prompting
accusations from some investors that it did not do enough and
underestimated the Chilean heavyweight.
Anglo says its latest offer, made last summer, was
"meaningful."
Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, is battling
dwindling ore grades, extreme weather and labor unrest as it
seeks to produce 2.1 million tonnes of the red metal by 2020.
The Los Bronces deposit is adjacent to its Andina mine, and
would be a major boost to the state miner's production.