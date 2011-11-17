* Anglo says hopes to have contact with Codelco this week
* Global miner reiterates wants to avoid legal battle
* Anglo stake sale undermines Chile Codelco's option
SANTIAGO, Nov 17 Global miner Anglo American
will offer to talk with state copper producer Codelco over a
disputed purchase option that has pitted the two mining titans
against each other, an Anglo executive said in a newspaper
interview published on Thursday.
Anglo (AAL.L) reiterated it wants to avoid a legal battle,
but if an agreement with Codelco fails to be reached, the
London-listed miner will look at legal options, Miguel Angel
Duran, the head of Anglo's Chile operations was quoted as
saying by Chilean daily La Tercera.
Anglo shocked Codelco and investors last week when it
announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean
copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4
billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with
Codelco [CODEL.UL].
"We're in the process of initiating or having contact with
Codelco," Duran told La Tercera. "We would like the solution to
be reached directly via Codelco and the earliest possible...
But if we don't reach an agreement, the legal page will be
opened."
World No.1 copper producer Codelco says Anglo American is
trying to prevent it from exercising an option to buy a 49
percent stake in Anglo American Sur, and a Chilean court on
Tuesday granted its request that all further stake sales in the
southern Chilean properties be blocked. [ID:nN1E7AE0T8]
Anglo said in a statement on Tuesday it planned to file a
response to the injunction and would take "such other steps as
are necessary to protect its rights."
But Duran said in Thursday's interview that "today, we
don't even want to look at judicial options within Chile."
Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez has said the copper producer is
studying all legal alternatives to protect what it says is its
right to buy the stake in Anglo Sur properties, which include
the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine,
the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito
exploration projects.
A legal battle could take up to four years and would be
fought in Chilean courts, Hernandez and legal experts have
said.
"We think the healthiest and most beneficial for both sides
is to talk before taking any legal action," Duran told La
Tercera. "We should be able to reach an agreement and become,
eventually, partners."
Negotiation could be advantageous for both mining giants,
legal experts say, though increasingly difficult as the firms
have hardened their stances over the long-standing option.
"The negotiation path would be more efficient for both
parts to reach a solution," Chilean lawyer Cristian Saieh of
Puga Ortiz Abogados has said. "The problem with legalizing the
conflict is that the companies leave the dispute in the hands
of a third party and lose control over the administration of
the solution."
Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to allow it to
exercise its option and had cautioned Anglo American it must
honor the pact.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alden Bentley)