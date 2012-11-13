LONDON Nov 13 Global miner Anglo American
raised the estimated cost of its problematic Minas Rio
iron ore project on Tuesday, telling investors it was unlikely
to cost less than $8 billion, the higher end of analyst
forecasts.
Analysts have long said spending at the Brazilian project
could rise to at least $8 billion from previous Anglo forecasts
of $5.8 billion, already twice original estimates.
"Anglo American is carrying out a detailed cost review to
assess the impact of the already announced delay and the other
disruptive challenges faced by the project which include high
cost inflation across the construction industry in Brazil,"
Anglo said.
"The review includes an independent external assessment
commissioned by the board."
Anglo said it would provide further detail once the cost
review has been completed.