By Ed Stoddard and Clara Ferreira-Marques
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Nov 13 Miner Anglo American
gave the market a taste of the trouble ahead for its new
chief executive, raising cost estimates for its Minas Rio
project and warning of lower profits from South African iron
ore.
The Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil is now expected to
cost at least three times the original estimate.
Meanwhile, Anglo's majority-owned - and normally lucrative -
Kumba Iron Ore said in a statement minutes later on
Tuesday that it expected full-year profit to drop at least 20
percent.
Kumba alone contributed almost half of Anglo's operating
profit for the first half of 2012.
The double-whammy took Anglo's underperforming shares more
than 4 percent lower in morning trade. At 1352 GMT, the shares
were down 3.5 percent.
"It is difficult to see light at the end of the tunnel for
Anglo American," Citi analysts said in a note.
Last month Anglo announced the long-expected departure of
its chief executive, Cynthia Carroll, and began the search for a
replacement to take on what analysts and investors say is one of
the toughest jobs in the business.
Her departure was blamed in part on Minas Rio, a 2008
attempt at diversification that turned out to be a tough,
top-of-the-cycle deal.
STRING OF DELAYS
The Brazilian project has been hit by a string of delays and
cost overruns. The miner - not alone in suffering from Brazil's
permitting process - said that it would now carry out a cost
review, including an independent assessment commissioned by the
board.
The total cost is "unlikely" to be less than $8 billion, the
higher end of analyst forecasts, Anglo said.
Analysts have long said that spending at the Brazilian
project could rise to at least $8 billion from the most recent
Anglo forecast of $5.8 billion, already twice its original
estimate.
Anglo did not alter its 2014 estimated production start
date, but analysts expect it could run into the following year.
"Including the $6 billion purchase price, Minas Rio is now a
minimum $14 billion investment," Liberum analysts said in a
note. "While a blowout was anticipated, the market will still
take today's news badly."
Anglo has also been pummelled by strikes at platinum
operation Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the
world's largest producer of the precious metal.
It warned on Tuesday that 70 percent-owned Kumba was also
still counting the cost of wildcat strikes. Combined with lower
prices, the effect would drag down full-year profit by a fifth,
the company said
MOUNTING STRIKE COSTS
The profit warning underlines the mounting costs of a wave
of often violent strikes that have swept South Africa's mines.
Kumba, one of the world's top 10 iron ore producers and
Africa's largest, lost about 2.6 million tonnes of finished
product at Sishen, where an illegal occupation halted operations
for more than 2 weeks.
Operations resumed on Oct. 20, but the company said that
output was still being hampered by low attendance, which it said
was caused by intimidation and threats to workers.
Kumba had been thought safe from the strike contagion
because, in December, employees with at least five years'
service were each given a lump sum of about 345,000 rand
($41,200) after tax as part of a share scheme.
The payments, overseen by Chris Griffith, now Amplats' CEO
and touted as a candidate for Anglo chief executive, represented
a fortune to workers earning as little as 7,000 rand a month.
"I think Kumba is one of the better assets for Anglo and is
one of the companies with better expectations going forward,"
said Abri du Plessis, chief investment officer of Gryphon Asset
Management in Cape Town.
"A new (Anglo) CEO is not going to have different problems
from anyone else operating mines here. The labour problems will
be sorted out countrywide and sector wide."