Nov 12 Anglo American on Thursday announced several management changes, including the resignation of the chief executive of its iron ore business in Brazil and the appointment of a new CEO for its marketing business.

The mining group said Paulo Castellari had stepped down as the head of its iron ore unit in Brazil to pursue other opportunities, but would stay on until the end of this year.

The company appointed Peter Whitcutt as the CEO of its marketing business, having served as group director for strategy, business development and marketing since 2013.

"The full potential of our marketing business is clear and is ever more important to realise," Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani said in a statement. "Peter Whitcutt's leadership ... has proven the need for his efforts to now be focused entirely on this work."

Anglo said Bruce Cleaver, who was the executive head of strategy and corporate affairs for De Beers, had been appointed the new group director for strategy and business development.

Gareth Mostyn, currently chief financial officer (CFO) of De Beers, was appointed the new executive head of strategy and corporate affairs for the diamond business.

The appointments are effective Jan. 1 and a new CFO of De Beers will be appointed in due course, Anglo said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mark Potter)