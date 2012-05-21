By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON May 21 Global miner Anglo American
is opening a new commercial hub in Singapore on July 1
and also in London, a move that reflects the shift in the
company's sales focus to Asia.
Tom Bell, who has been with Anglo's London-based thermal
coal marketing team, will be moving to Singapore to set up the
new office.
"We are opening a new commercial hub in Singapore (and in
London) to strengthen our relationships with customers in Asia
and Europe, respectively," an Anglo spokeswoman said.
The thermal coal marketing team for subsidiary Anglo Coal
has been headquartered in London for many years.
Coking coal marketing is mostly handled by a team in
Australia.
"Over time, we will be bringing together the commercial
activities from their current locations where our businesses are
based (Australia, South Africa, Brazil etc.)," she said.
For the past few years, South Africa's exports have shifted
increasingly away from Europe - previously the core market - to
Asia, led by Indian, Chinese and Taiwanese demand.
In April, Asia including India took 4 million tonnes of
South Africa's 5.2 million exports for that month
and nothing came to Europe's main import hub of
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp.