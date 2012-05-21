By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON May 21 Global miner Anglo American is opening a new commercial hub in Singapore on July 1 and also in London, a move that reflects the shift in the company's sales focus to Asia.

Tom Bell, who has been with Anglo's London-based thermal coal marketing team, will be moving to Singapore to set up the new office.

"We are opening a new commercial hub in Singapore (and in London) to strengthen our relationships with customers in Asia and Europe, respectively," an Anglo spokeswoman said.

The thermal coal marketing team for subsidiary Anglo Coal has been headquartered in London for many years.

Coking coal marketing is mostly handled by a team in Australia.

"Over time, we will be bringing together the commercial activities from their current locations where our businesses are based (Australia, South Africa, Brazil etc.)," she said.

For the past few years, South Africa's exports have shifted increasingly away from Europe - previously the core market - to Asia, led by Indian, Chinese and Taiwanese demand.

In April, Asia including India took 4 million tonnes of South Africa's 5.2 million exports for that month and nothing came to Europe's main import hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp.