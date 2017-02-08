CAPE TOWN Feb 8 Anglo American Platinum
Chief Executive Chris Griffith, who appeared this week
at a mining conference in a wheelchair, was injured by a Cape
buffalo while on vacation, the company said on Wednesday.
"While Chris Griffith was on holiday he had an encounter
with a buffalo and sustained injuries. He is back in the office
and we are all wishing him a speedy recovery," Amplats said in a
statement.
It gave no further details and did not say where the
incident took place.
Cape buffalo are one of the most dangerous animals in Africa
and are prized by hunters as they are in the so-called big game
five, along with elephants, leopards, lions and rhinos.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Clarke)