* Amplats says still weighing IPO and sale
* Union Res previously bid 3 bln for mine and smelter-
* Nedbank says has not agreed to fund the deal
(Recasts with offer price, Nedbank comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, July 29 A group of South African
investors known as Union Resources has offered around 1.7
billion rand ($136 million) for Anglo American Platinum's
Union mine, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said, slashing the bid from about 3 billion rand after
due diligence.
Tshepo Bokaba, chairman of Union Resources which was formed
in 2013 for the sole purpose of buying the mine, confirmed the
group was bidding for the mine but declined to say how much it
was offering.
Amplats has been struggling to offload mines around
Rustenburg, the epicentre of last year's five-month strike, and
sources previously told Reuters the company had offers that
undervalued the assets.
Amplats said it was still weighing up options on whether to
separately list the Union and Rustenburg mines, which are not
part of the company's recently announced overhaul that included
possible job cuts.
"We are still working on both options, an IPO (initial
public offering) and a potential sale for the disposal of Union
and Rustenburg. An IPO is the most likely option," spokeswoman
Mpumi Sithole said.
Union Resources had previously offered around $240 million
for the Union mine and Amplats' stake in the nearby Masa Chrome
Enterprise smelter, a document seen by Reuters showed.
Asked about the offer price, Bokaba said: "We've done a due
diligence but that's not the price we want to pay. Maybe that's
what Anglo wants for the asset but that mine is not worth 3
billion rand."
The source said Union Resources had slashed its offer to
around 1.7 billion rand following due diligence and after
removing the Amplats stake from its shopping list.
"Union Resources had to put (an) amount on the table to be
shortlisted and get a closer look at the assets," the source
said, declining to be named because the matter is private.
Excluding Amplats' stake in the smelter, Union Resources bid
had valued the mine at around 2 billion rand, according to the
document, dated April 10.
Union Resources is advised by Nedbank Capital, part of
Nedbank, which would provide 750 million rand funding
for the transaction, the document showed.
However, Nedbank has not agreed to fund the deal, said Peter
van Kerckhoven, a senior executive in the company's investment
banking division.
A 15 percent stake in the Union mine is owned by
Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela, a tribal community on whose land the mine
is located. The rest of the smelter is held by unlisted
investment firm Siyanda Resources.
($1 = 12.5338 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Jane Merriman; Editing by David
Holmes)