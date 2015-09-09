* Sibanye makes first move into platinum market
* Jobs at sold mines said to be safe for now
* Amplats, Sibanye shares rise
(Adds quotes, analysts)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) sold the labour-intensive South African
Rustenburg mine that produces about a third of its annual output
for 4.5 billion rand ($331 million) to bullion producer Sibanye
Gold.
Amplats, a unit of global mining group Anglo American
, is pivoting its strategy on newer and more mechanised
mines and removing unprofitable ounces following a record
five-month strike last year.
Amplats has been weighing either a sale or a flotation of
Rustenburg, the world's top platinum mine with an annual
production of over 800,000 ounces.
Initial market reaction was positive. Shares in Amplats,
jumped 3.8 percent while Sibanye's stock rose 5.5 percent.
"With so much uncertainty over PGM (platinum group metal)
prices in the near and medium term, the structure of the deal
delivering greater value longer term seems the only and most
sensible course of action," Investec Securities said in a note.
Others analysts were less sanguine.
"We think Sibanye is buying a troubled asset," Johann Steyn
from Citi said in a note to investors.
Platinum producers have been suffering from persistent
weakness in prices, which slid below $1,000 an ounce in
July for the first time since early 2009. With prices at those
levels, by some estimates, nearly two thirds of the industry
could be loss-making.
Rustenburg employs about 16,000 workers in three shafts and
supporting infrastructure, which include concentrating plants
and a chrome recovery plant.
Even after the sale, Amplats retains its spot as the world's
top producer of the metal followed by Impala Platinum.
Amplats retains eight mines some of which are mechanised,
including Mogalakwena which will now be its crown jewel and most
productive mine. Magalakwena, unaffected by last year's labour
stoppage, produced 370,000 ounces in 2014.
PAYMENT PLAN
Sibanye, which operates four mature gold mines, will pay 1.5
billion rand upfront in shares or cash and 35 percent of
Rustenburg's free cash flows over the next six years with a
minimum payment of 3 billion rand.
Amplats Chief Executive Chris Griffith said the firm was
likely to sell its Union platinum mine as it was not large
enough to list separately. One option had been to list Union and
Rustenburg together.
Sibanye Chief Executive Neal Froneman said Sibanye hopes to
turn around the Rustenburg assets as it did with aging mines it
inherited from Gold Fields.
Froneman said jobs at Rustenburg were secure for now.
"I think jobs are safe as long as we acknowledge that the
current market conditions don't get worse," he said.
Sibanye would spend between 1.2 billion and 1.4 billion per
year over the next few years on the assets while aiming to shave
10 percent from costs in the next two years.
The mining minister's advisor Mahlodi Muofhe told Reuters
the approval of the sale would depend on whether the deal meets
mining charter requirements, which include a 26 percent black
empowerment clause.
Sibanye's black economic empowerment partners owns 26
percent of Rustenburg assets, the company confirmed in a
statement.
($1 = 13.6010 rand)
