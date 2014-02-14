LONDON Feb 14 Global miner Anglo American
said on Friday its large Minas Rio project was on track
to deliver iron ore by the end of the year, as it posted a
forecast-beating increase in 2013 operating profit.
Anglo registered a 6 percent rise in underlying operating
profit to $6.6 billion, ahead of analyst forecasts. Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $5.6 billion, compared to the
company-provided consensus of $6.3 billion.
Underlying earnings fell 7 percent to $2.7 billion.
Anglo said its Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil was on
track to deliver its first iron ore shipment by the end of 2014
and the project's planned overall spending cost was unchanged
from its latest presentation in November at $8.8 billion.
Anglo, the smallest of the major diversified miners,has
embarked on an overhaul plan under chief executive Mark
Cutifani, after years of sector-lagging returns.
Anglo American's iron ore division Kumba, by far
the largest contributor to Anglo's profits, posted earlier this
week a 24 percent jump in underlying full-year earnings,
recovering from a wave of illegal strikes which hit South
Africa's mining sector in 2012.
Industrial action, particularly in platinum, remains a
serious concern for Anglo though.
Its platinum division Amplats swung back to
full-profit in 2013 but its recovery is threatened by fresh
labour unrest across South Africa's platinum belt.