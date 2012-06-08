* Mine to produce up to 7 mln tonnes a year coking coal
* Production expected to start in 2013
* State requires company to build housing
MELBOURNE, June 8 Australia's Queensland state
has given Anglo American final approval to build a A$1.7 billion
($1.7 billion) coal mine, paving the way for the Grosvenor mine
to start producing coal for export to steel mills in 2013.
The Grosvenor project, designed to produce 7 million tonnes
a year of high quality coking coal, is crucial for Anglo
American to meet a target of tripling its coking coal production
by 2020, the company said.
The decision by the company to go ahead with the mine comes
despite loud complaints by the industry about sharply rising
operating and capital costs in Australia, regulatory red tape
and a carbon tax and mining tax, both taking effect in July.
Final approval followed environmental clearance from the
state and federal governments last year.
"The Grosvenor mine will create up to 1000 new jobs for
Queenslanders and represents a significant expansion of Anglo
American's Queensland operations," the state's Natural Resources
and Mines Minister Andrew Cripps said in a statement.
Anglo American said it would begin construction work now,
with first production expected in 2013 and longwall mining to
begin in 2016, in an operation similar to its existing Moranbah
North mine.
The project is near Moranbah, a community that has been
strained by the coal mining boom in Queensland and an influx of
workers who fly in and fly out, putting pressure on local
services and infrastructure.
The state has required Anglo American to build homes for
workers to help bolster the community as a condition of the
mining licence, with the company saying it will build more than
50 new houses and townhouses in the Moranbah area.
($1 = 1.0063 Australian dollars)
