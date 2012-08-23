* Two sides end bitter battle over Chile assets
* Codelco to buy 24.5 pct stake, Mitsui 5 pct
* Codelco originally sought 49 pct of Anglo American Sur
* Both companies say they gain from deal
By Alexandra Ulmer and Clara Ferreira-Marques
SANTIAGO/LONDON, Aug 23 Anglo American ended a
bruising 10-month legal battle with rival Codelco on Thursday by
reaching an eleventh-hour deal to sell a stake in its coveted
Chilean properties at a discounted sum of $2.8 billion.
The cash deal will cut Anglo's stake in its Anglo American
Sur holdings to 50.1 percent while giving Chile's Codelco and
its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co, a 29.5
percent stake - well below what Codelco originally sought.
The agreement resolves a multibillion-dollar courtroom
showdown that cast a cloud over Anglo's flagship Los Bronces
mine, poised to become the world's No. 5 copper mine at its
peak. Anglo has invested $2.8 billion in the mine,
previously called La Disputada, "the disputed one" in Spanish.
Codelco initially wanted to exercise an option to
purchase 49 percent of Anglo American Sur. But Anglo's stunning
sale of 24.5 percent of the properties to Mitsubishi
for a hefty $5.4 billion last November thwarted Codelco's plans.
"Codelco gets significant value from an option contract that
seemed lost for many years," said Juan Carlos Guajardo, head of
mining think tank CESCO in Santiago. "The most important thing
for Anglo is that it has closed in a fairly reasonable manner a
situation that could have generated significant problems. It's a
good deal for all parties."
The prolonged drama has been watched by the mining industry
worldwide, as avid Chinese demand for metals pressures miners to
scramble for the last few promising copper deposits left to
exploit. The deal was reached a day before an agreed deadline.
Copper prices are broadly unchanged since October but have
plunged about 12 percent since a peak of $8,765 per tonne in
February. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
hit a one-month high on Thursday.
Anglo and Codelco executives both praised Thursday's deal.
Anglo copper chief John MacKenzie, in a rare joint press
conference with Codelco Chief Executive Thomas Keller in
Santiago, said the company had done well for its shareholders.
Anglo would have received $4.9 billion for the 49 percent
stake rather than the equivalent of $7.19 billion agreed under
the deal, indicating a $2.29 billion improvement, Goldman Sachs
said in a note to clients.
Anglo's shares shot up to close 1.65 percent stronger on
Thursday, outpacing a 0.82 percent rise in mining stocks
.
Meanwhile, Keller said Codelco ended up with a stake in the
most productive copper reserves district in the world at a
highly attractive price. Codelco will pay $1.7 billion in cash
for 24.5 percent, which it said marks a $775 million discount
from the price suggested by its decade-old option.
However, Codelco's powerful union federation slammed the
company for buying less than 49 percent. And Anglo was forced to
nearly halve its share in Los Bronces mine in less than a year.
Mitsubishi will end up with a 20.4 percent stake in Anglo
American Sur, also known as Sur.
"I think it's a good deal. In mining terms, Mitsubishi
wins," said Gustavo Lagos, a professor at Universidad Catolica's
Mining Center in Santiago. "Codelco wins quite a bit too ... but
obviously it's a loss on the political front because it didn't
get everything it wanted."
The two miners hope the deal leads to joint initiatives
between Los Bronces and Codelco's promising Andina mine, Anglo
said. Industry players have long speculated over potential
synergies between the two, which geologically constitute one
mega deposit.
FINE PRINT
Anglo Sur's profits will be distributed among the partners
and all will now have pro-rata offtake. Anglo previously did all
sales and marketing.
Both Codelco and Mitsubishi will have a seat on Sur's board.
Codelco will gain around 115,000 tonnes of copper annually
during the first five years, which represents around 7 percent
of its 2011 output, Keller told reporters.
Keller, Codelco's former CFO and the architect of the state
firm's financial operation to buy a stake of Sur, took the helm
of the company after industry veteran Diego Hernandez stepped
down in May due to differences with the board.
Codelco will also get the undeveloped properties of Los
Leones and Profundo Este adjacent to its flagship Andina mine,
which it values at around $400 million.
"One has to be cautious about grand imaginative schemes but
(Los Bronces and Andina) are two big properties which have a
high degree of contiguity and there are things which, even from
the infrastructural side, we could be looking at doing jointly,"
said Peter Whitcutt, Anglo's director for strategy and business
development, who led negotiations.
Mitsui extended a $1.863 billion loan to Codelco for the
purchase of the 24.5 percent stake in Anglo American Sur. Anglo
said it intended to use income from the sales for "general
corporate purposes."
Mitsui, in the context of its partnership with Codelco, will
buy a 5 percent shareholding for another $1.1 billion, with
shares made up of 0.9 percent from Anglo and 4.1 percent from
Mitsubishi. The 4.1 percent will be bought by Anglo from
Mitsubishi for $890 million and then sold to the partnership.
"It's clear Mitsubishi and Mitsui are betting heavily on
Chile," said Guajardo. "Mitsui is a conglomerate that is going
to strengthen its position in the country ... It's gaining a
privileged relationship with Chile."
Codelco and Mitsui could explore further mining
opportunities together in Chile or internationally, Codelco said
in a statement to Chile's regulator on Thursday.
Last October, Codelco said it would exercise its option to
buy a 49 percent stake in the Anglo Sur mining complex when the
option window opened in January 2012.
It secured a $6.75 billion bridge loan from Mitsui to
exercise its option, with the right, but not the obligation, to
pay off part of the loan via the sale of an indirect stake of
half the shares acquired.
Weeks later, Anglo surprised the market with a pre-emptive
sale of a 24.5-percent stake in Anglo Sur to Mitsubishi. Anglo
said the $5.4 billion deal secured better value for investors.
Since then, the companies had been tussling over the
properties, which also include the El Soldado mine, the Chagres
smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration
projects.
Chile, the world's leading producer of copper, will reap
more than $1.3 billion in taxes from the sale of stakes in Anglo
American Sur, including Mitsubishi's purchase in November,
Codelco said. Chile also avoids prolonged and potentially
damaging court wrangling.
"In the country's interest, one seeks the very best," said
Andres Chadwick, the government's spokesman. "But you can't
always achieve it, so a good settlement is much better than a
long legal battle."