By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, July 20 First-half profit halved at De
Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value, as trade
buyers were held back by a lack of funds and worries over
consumer demand.
The company, soon to be majority owned by miner Anglo
American, faces tough times in the mid-stream - the
section of the diamond market between the mine and the jewellery
store.
It has taken the unusual step of allowing buyers of its
rough diamonds such as cutting and polishing centres - known in
the business as "sightholders" - to defer the purchase of as
much as half their gem allocation until March 2013.
De Beers sells most of its gem-quality rough diamonds
through "sights", sales usually every five weeks when trade
buyers inspect their allocations of rough diamonds and decide
whether or not to purchase them. They are normally allowed to
defer their allocations only until the next sight.
"Of more importance is the second six months, which has
started very slowly," analyst Des Kilalea at RBC Capital Markets
said on Friday. "The sightholders will defer as long as they
possibly can - why would you buy rough to start polishing unless
you thought you were going to sell?"
Major Indian cutting and polishing centres are facing the
impact of a weak rupee, while others struggle to raise finance
to fund trade as banks rein in lending.
"Money available for lending is getting scarcer and
scarcer... Prices increased quite a bit last year, therefore it
is difficult for the pipeline to finance the carats they need,"
De Beers Chief Executive Philippe Mellier told reporters.
"If (customers) can't afford to buy, we have to adapt. This
is why we have taken the extraordinary decision to defer up to
50 percent of (sightholders' allocation) up to March."
De Beers said first-half profit before finance charges and
taxation dropped to $502 million, up from the second half of
2011, but less than half the level a year ago.
Total sales dipped to $3.3 billion from $3.9 billion in the
first half a year ago, while diamond production dipped to 13.4
million carats as the producer continued to focus on repairs and
maintenance, while it awaits improved demand from key clients.
"They will still be cash positive, but you can see from the
way profits fell so much more than turnover that they'll have a
pretty torrid second six months, unless the world improves
markedly," RBC's Kilalea said.
Demand for gems was resilient in the industry's core Chinese
and U.S. markets, De Beers said.
De Beers is expecting to produce 28 to 30 million carats for
the full year, a dip from 2011 levels, despite a significant
stoppage at its Jwaneng mine, where production has been
suspended since June 29 after a slope collapse. It expects
operations to restart in the next few days.
Industry commentators have suggested rough prices have
fallen 15 percent or more this year.
De Beers, which declined to comment on price other than to
say levels had remained "stable", said it sold "slightly in
excess" of diamonds produced in the first half. RBC's Kilalea
warned it could sell well below the $3.1 billion notched up by
De Beers' diamond trading company in the first six months.
Anglo American, which owns a 45 percent stake in De
Beers, agreed in November last year to take majority control of
the miner by buying out the Oppenheimer family stake.
Mellier declined to comment on whether Botswana would take
up its pre-emption right and buy part of the Oppenheimer stake
itself - potentially raising its minority share of De Beers to
25 percent from 15 percent. Botswana is widely expected to pass,
leaving Anglo with 85 percent of the diamond giant.
The Oppenheimer sale is expected to close by the end of the
third quarter and as early as next month.