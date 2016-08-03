LONDON Aug 3 Anglo American said on
Wednesday the De Beers' Gahcho Kue mine, which it describes as
the world's largest new diamond mine, in the Northwest
Territories of Canada was expected to reach full commercial
production early next year.
Output at the roughly $1 billion project will be an average
of 4.5 million carats per year over its anticipated 13-year
life.
"Starting the ramp up to production at Gahcho Kue - on time,
on budget and in a challenging environment - is a remarkable
achievement," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver in a statement.
De Beers has a 51 percent stake in the Gahcho Kue joint
venture with the rest held by Mountain Province Diamonds.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)