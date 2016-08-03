(Adds RIC for Mountain Province Diamonds, analyst comment,
details on production timing, gem quality diamonds recovered)
By Barbara Lewis and Susan Taylor
LONDON/TORONTO Aug 3 De Beers' Gahcho Kue
diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories is expected to
reach full commercial production early next year, Anglo American
said on Wednesday.
Output at the roughly $1 billion project, which Anglo
describes as the world's largest new diamond mine, will be an
average of 4.5 million carats per year over its anticipated
13-year life.
"Starting the ramp-up to production at Gahcho Kue - on time,
on budget and in a challenging environment - is a remarkable
achievement," De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said in a
statement.
De Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value, has
a 51 percent stake in Gahcho Kue, with the rest held by Mountain
Province Diamonds.
First diamond production at the Arctic mine began in late
June, BMO Capital Markets analyst Edward Sterck said in a note
to clients, two to three months ahead of schedule.
Output from the mine, which officially opens in September,
will not result in a supply surge because it will replace
production coming offline, De Beers said.
Anglo American, which has an 85 percent stake in De Beers,
has set diamonds, precious metals and copper at the core of its
restructured portfolio as it seeks to recover from a commodities
rout.
De Beers has placed the emphasis on value rather than volume
and in any case says large new finds are rare, predicting demand
growth will "almost certainly" outstrip growth in carat
production in the next 10 years.
The volume of carats recovered from first production has not
been announced, but Mountain Province said two gem quality
stones of 24.65 carats and 12.1 carats were recovered.
"Now that production has commenced, investor focus likely
will turn to the first diamond tender and initial realised
prices," Sterck wrote. "New mine production generally takes some
time to establish itself in the market ... thus, there is some
pricing risk around the first tender."
(Additional reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by
Susan Thomas and Bill Trott)