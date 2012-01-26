* Q4 copper production up 10 percent, ramped-up Los Bronces
helps
* Iron ore production up 5 percent, boosted by Kolomela
* Safety stoppages hit platinum, down 19 percent
* Shares up 1.7 percent
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Jan 26 Anglo American
posted a rise in quarterly output for its key commodities, with
iron ore up and copper boosted by a ramped-up Los Bronces mine,
while diamonds tumbled as weaker prices prompted a drop in
production.
Platinum was another weak spot for the global miner, with
output hit by safety stoppages affecting the entire South
African sector. Anglo's own stoppages were more than double
those of the fourth quarter of 2010.
"The major trend you have seen across the majors has been
increasing iron ore production -- it is where the margins are --
and they (Anglo) are following suit with that," Collins Stewart
analyst Tim Dudley said.
"Another positive was (metallurgical) coal which has also
got strong margins. That should help offset weakness in
platinum, which was well flagged and expected."
Iron ore, a key plank of Anglo's growth strategy, was up 5
percent at 12.4 million tonnes as the $1 billion Kolomela mine
was brought in ahead of schedule during the quarter and, along
with further improvements at Amapa in Brazil, helped offset a
tougher quarter at Sishen in South Africa.
Stronger iron ore has been a feature across production
numbers for the last quarter of 2011, as miners take advantage
of good margins. BHP Billiton, the world's largest
miner, has said it expected record iron ore production this
year, shrugging off worries about Chinese demand.
While copper production across the sector has missed
expectations for much of a poor 2011, Anglo, for whom copper
represents roughly a third of profit, posted fourth-quarter
output of 170,000 tonnes, 10 percent year-on-year and 22 percent
higher than the third quarter when production was hit by
blizzards and lower grades.
The Los Bronces mine, at the heart of the miner's tangled
legal dispute with Chilean state copper producer Codelco
, helped the recovery and, along with higher grades
helped to offset the impact of stoppages at the Collahuasi mine.
Anglo has been battling Codelco in Chile's courts over a
disputed option that could allow the world's largest copper
producer to take a stake in Anglo's southern Chilean properties,
including Los Bronces, into which the miner has already invested
$2.8 billion. It provided no update on the dispute on Thursday.
Output of metallurgical coal, used in steelmaking, was up 4
percent at 4.1 million tonnes in the quarter, helped by
Australian operations now recovered from the floods that hit
production at the start of 2011. South African thermal coal
production was in line with a year ago.
Anglo American shares were up 1.8 percent at 2,702 pence at
0919 GMT, compared with a 2.5 percent rise in a sector lifted by
U.S. promises of rock-bottom interest rates.
TOUGH QUARTER FOR PLATINUM
The picture was less positive for Anglo's platinum and
diamond production, with diamonds down 24 percent year-on-year
at 6.5 million carats and down 30 percent on the previous
quarter, as De Beers increased maintenance in the light of what
it said was "short term global macro economic volatility".
Diamonds were one of the top performing commodities in the
first half of 2011, but prices have since eased, affecting even
producers like De Beers, one of the world's largest. Anglo
struck a deal to acquire majority control of De Beers in
November, buying out the Oppenheimer family for $5.1 billion.
Platinum was hit by safety stoppages that were more than
double those a year ago, sending refined production down 19
percent and refined platinum production 9 percent lower.
Platinum producers in South Africa have been battered by
power concerns and safety issues. Rival Lonmin warned on
Thursday it could see sales and unit costs affected if stoppages
continue at the current rate.
Anglo's Anglo Platinum unit said last week 2011 profit
likely fell about a third, due to a black empowerment deal but
also a high number of safety stoppages and higher costs for
labour and electricity.