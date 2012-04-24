* Anglo American sells last remaining part of Scaw Metals
* Buying consortium led by South Africa's IDC
* Regulators decision on Tarmac UK joint venture seen early
May
April 24 Miner Anglo American has sold
the South African arm of steelmaker Scaw Metals for $440 million
to an investment consortium in a long-awaited deal, bringing
proceeds from its drive to divest non-core assets to $3.7
billion over two years.
The sale of Scaw South Africa, an integrated steelmaker
which produces specialised components for mining, rail and other
industrial sectors, was the last major element of a push to
refocus Anglo on its core mining business.
Tuesday's sale, to a group led by South Africa's
government-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and
including a consortium of black economic empowerment (BEE)
investors, virtually completes that 2009 divestment plan.
Anglo's last significant outstanding deal is the exit from
its Tarmac construction materials business through the joint
venture between Tarmac UK and cement maker Lafarge,
agreed in 2011 but currently on ice pending a decision from
British regulators which could come as early as next week.
Britain's Competition Commission said in February that the
joint venture between Anglo and Lafarge would damage competition
in the market for construction materials, but the companies have
said the regulator's worries can be "remedied."
Anglo had sold Scaw Metals' international business to
Onesteel in December 2010 for $932 million.
Tuesday's sale of Scaw South Africa, to the consortium which
includes existing Scaw investors Izingwe Holdings, Shanduka
Resources and the Southern Palace group of companies, brings the
total proceeds from the Scaw Metals Group sale to $1.4 billion.
Analysts welcomed the deal as a positive, with Liberum
placing the total Scaw proceeds as equivalent to 6.6 times 2010
core earnings, the last year of Scaw's full contribution.
Anglo shares were up 0.5 percent at 2,307 pence, in line
with the broader UK mining sector.
Other non-core assets sold over the past two years include
Anglo's zinc portfolio, sold to India-focused miner Vedanta
, Tarmac's European business and undeveloped Australian
coal assets.