* Anglo to buy Revuboe project stake for A$540 million
* To take 58.9 percent stake
* First major project in Mozambique for Anglo
* Concentrates big Mozambique projects in hands of majors
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, July 24 Anglo American has
agreed to buy a majority stake in a coal project in Mozambique
for $555 million, snapping up mining tycoon Ken Talbot's share
of the undeveloped Revuboe deposit to secure a foothold in a
region emerging as a major producer.
Anglo has long coveted an asset in Mozambique, which is
expected to become a key source of sought-after premium, hard
coking coal, used in steelmaking. It has been reported for
months to be in talks with the estate of the deceased mining
magnate.
The London-listed miner said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy
a 58.9 percent stake in the Minas de Revuboe project, a deposit
sandwiched between a mine owned by Brazil's Vale and
a Rio Tinto project, for A$540 million in cash.
Talbot, one of Australia's richest men, died in a plane
crash with other mining executives in central Africa in 2010 and
his estate has since been on the block. Talbot was the founder
of Australia's Macarthur Coal, bought by U.S. coal miner Peabody
Energy last year, but largely sold out in 2008.
The remaining stakes in Revuboe, in Mozambique's promising
Moatize coal basin, are held by Nippon Steel, with just
over 33 percent, and Korean steelmaker POSCO, with
7.8 percent. The project has a reported resource of 1.4 billion
tonnes of hard coking and thermal coal suitable for open cut
mining, and could support exports of between 6 and 9 million
tonnes per year, most of which would be coking coal.
Analysts welcomed the deal in a country many see as having
an attractive mining and tax regime and a prime location for
shipping to Asia.
Several, though, said it was too early to judge the deal and
its price tag, as Anglo has yet to give an indication of the
cost of developing the project and some shareholders could
express concerns over the infrastructure challenges in store.
Anglo and partners will have to develop rail links or use barges
to get the coal from Revuboe to seaborne markets.
Anglo has come under considerable scrutiny for cost overruns
and delays at its major Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil.
At current resource levels, the price of the stake in
Revuboe is equivalent to $0.67 per resource tonne, broadly in
line with other deals in the sector.
It is above the price paid by Rio for Mozambique-focused
coal miner Riversdale, on a per tonne basis, but below the price
paid by Anglo itself to buy out minorities in its Canadian Peace
River Coal operations last year, analysts said, largely due to
the fact production could still be four or more years away.
GOOD PRICE
"It looks like a good price per tonne. The price partially
reflects this is more of a long-dated project," analyst Jeff
Largey at Macquarie said.
Anglo was among the suitors that considered buying
Riversdale, eventually snapped up by Rio, but later professed it
to be too expensive.
Tuesday's purchase further concentrates major Mozambican
projects in the hands of the world's mining heavyweights, from
Rio and Vale to London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC.
Most importantly for Anglo, however, the deal secures a
significant project in one of its three growth commodities - the
other two being iron ore and copper - and, at last, a presence
in the third of the major coking coal producing regions, as the
miner is already in Canada and Australia.
"Metallurgical, or specifically premium hard coking coal, is
probably one of the few commodities where over the long term,
structurally, there seems to be a lack of high-quality deposits,
so from a strategic point of view I think it is a positive,"
Macquarie's Largey said.
"There is a lot of uncertainty as to development costs,
capex, infrastructure, timeline, but Anglo has been very clear
that they like met coal, and this looks like a sensible
acquisition."
Anglo has increasingly turned its focus from major deals to
smaller, bolt-on acquisitions in key commodities. Last week the
miner announced it had increased its stake in its Kumba Iron Ore
subsidiary to just under 70 percent.
The Mozambique deal is due to close in the third quarter.
Anglo's share price was largely unaffected by the deal,
which is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the company's
valuation. The stock was up 0.4 percent at 1,955 pence,
marginally above a flat UK mining sector at 1340 GMT.
($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars)
