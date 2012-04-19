LONDON, April 19 Anglo American Chairman
John Parker said his group was still open to negotiating with
Chilean miner Codelco to end a dispute between the two
companies, and defended Anglo's position over the matter.
"We're acting within our contract and we're acting
responsibly," Parker told shareholders at Anglo's
annual general meeting on Thursday.
"At the same time if someone wants to have a negotiation
with us we will be happy to continue but so far that has not
been possible."
The two miners have been embroiled in an increasingly
acrimonious spat over Codelco's claim on a stake in Anglo
American Sur - Anglo assets in Chile which include its Los
Bronces operation.
Anglo also said it was expecting a decision from British
competition authorities on a joint venture between its Tarmac UK
unit and Lafarge's British cement business in the
first week of May.