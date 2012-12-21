Dec 21 Global miner Anglo American Plc
said on Friday an injunction blocking installation of an
electricity transmission line at its Minas-Rio iron ore project
in Brazil has been lifted, clearing the final hurdle for the
project.
A Brazilian court removed two injunctions in September,
letting the company restart construction at the mine site, which
has a capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year.
The removal of the final injunction on Friday will allow the
company to install a 90-kilometer (55 mile) electricity
transmission line.
The project has faced a series of delays and cost overruns
since it was bought for $5.5 billion from Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista's MMX Mineracao e Metais SA in 2008.
Criticism of the project soured the relationship between Anglo
American's former chief executive, Cynthia Carroll, who
championed the purchase, and leading shareholders. Carroll
resigned in October.
The company raised the estimated cost of the Minas Rio
project last month, saying it was unlikely to cost less than $8
billion.
Anglo American shares fell 0.48 percent to 1,855.48 pence in
London.