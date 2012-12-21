Dec 21 Global miner Anglo American said
an injunction on installing an electricity transmission line at
its Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil has been removed,
clearing away the final hurdle for the project.
A Brazilian court removed two injunctions in September,
letting the company restart construction at the mine, which has
a capacity of 26.5 million tonnes per year.
The removal of the final injunction on Friday will allow the
company to install a 90 km (55 mile) electricity transmission
line.
The project has faced a series of delays since it was bought
for $5.5 billion from Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's MMX
Mineracao e Metais in 2008.
The company raised the estimated cost of the Minas Rio
project last month, telling investors it was unlikely to cost
less than $8 billion.