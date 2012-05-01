LONDON May 1 Britain's Competition Commission
has said miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge
must sell "a significant portfolio of operations" for
it to approve a planned joint venture which would otherwise
damage competition.
The commission ruled in February the venture could damage
competition in certain markets for construction materials.
It said on Tuesday the "extensive package of operations" the
two need to sell include a cement plant, quarry and linked rail
depot, a network of RMX plants, six aggregate quarries and two
asphalt plants -- enough to allow a new competitor to enter the
British market.
Lafarge said it welcomed the commission's decision to
approve the deal and said both it and Anglo American were
"confident" the conditions could be met.