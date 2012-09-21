Sept 21 Anglo American Capital plc on Thursday sold $1.35 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. barclays, Goldman Sachs, and UBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANGLO AMERICAN CAPITAL PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.625 PCT MATURITY 09/27/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.949 FIRST PAY 03/27/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.636 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 09/27/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.248 FIRST PAY 03/27/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.218 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS