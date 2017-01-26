* Anglo American shares ease
LONDON, Jan 26 Anglo American on
Thursday reported a sharp production fall at its Los Bronces
copper mine in Chile at the end of last year offsetting an
overall increase in mineral output across its mines.
The dip in output late last year weighed on Anglo American
shares, which fell around a percent by 1010 GMT, although
analysts said Anglo American's figures were broadly positive.
They remain confident in the global mining sector, which
recovered strongly last year led by Anglo American, the top
performer in the FTSE 100 index as the company's shares
rebounded from a big sell-off in 2015.
Anglo American said it had seen operational improvements
across its portfolio, but Los Bronces output was difficult, as
grade quality deteriorated, weather was bad and contractors
carried out "illegal industrial action," Anglo said.
"Together with positive contributions from ongoing ramp-ups
at Minas-Rio, Grosvenor and Gahcho Kue, we will be reporting a 2
percent increase in copper equivalent production volumes for
2016 as a whole," CEO Mark Cutifani said in a statement.
For the final quarter of 2016, the Los Bronces problems led
to a 19 percent fall in copper output compared with the same
time a year ago.
Anglo American has put copper, along with platinum and
diamonds, at the heart of its portfolio.
Production at its diamond business De Beers rose 10 percent
in the last quarter of 2016 compared with a year earlier as
output was boosted in line with improved trading conditions
relative to a difficult 2015.
For platinum, up 2 percent, Anglo American said it continued
to "maintain discipline by mining to demand".
Bernstein analysts said in a note the news was positive.
"Today's results do not materially change our view on the
stock," it said, adding it maintained its "outperform" rating.
Also on Thursday, Kaz Minerals, a copper company
focused on large scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan
reported 73 percent year-on-year output growth as new production
came online.
"We successfully ramped up Bozshakol and the Aktogay oxide
plant," Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said. "Our growth will
continue in 2017 as Bozshakol reaches capacity and we commence
production from sulphide ore at Aktogay."
Kaz Minerals also said full-year gross cash costs would be
around 20 percent less than the previous guided range of 140 to
160 U.S. cents per pound of copper.
Share prices in the mining sector are broadly speaking
extending last year's rally, but traders took profits in Kaz
Minerals as well as Anglo American on Thursday.
Reversing earlier small gains, Kaz Minerals was also down
around a percent, slightly more than a dip in the overall
sector.
Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange were
roughly flat.
They jumped 18 percent last year, the first annual rise
since 2012. Copper has been billed as the bulk commodity most
likely to run into short supply, although output is still ample
for now.
