LONDON Oct 1 Anglo American PLC : * Anglo American update re. platinum * Anglo American platinum is aware of increased tensions in the rustenburg area

over the weekend * Continuing to engage with authorities to provide increased level of security

in the affected areas * Employee attendance rate at the company's rustenburg mining operations

remains below 20 percent * Employees on strike have been informed to be present at disciplinary hearings

to take place tomorrow * Will be left with no alternative but to dismiss all employees who do not

present themselves