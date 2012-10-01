GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
LONDON Oct 1 Anglo American PLC : * Anglo American update re. platinum * Anglo American platinum is aware of increased tensions in the rustenburg area
over the weekend * Continuing to engage with authorities to provide increased level of security
in the affected areas * Employee attendance rate at the company's rustenburg mining operations
remains below 20 percent * Employees on strike have been informed to be present at disciplinary hearings
to take place tomorrow * Will be left with no alternative but to dismiss all employees who do not
present themselves
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund