By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 Anglo American's South
African arm has settled a compensation claim by 23 gold miners
with the lung disease silicosis, bringing an industry-wide deal
potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars closer, a
lawyer said on Wednesday.
Details of the settlement are confidential although Richard
Meeran, the London-based lawyer who first brought the suit
against the global mining giant in 2004, said he and his clients
were "very happy" with the deal.
Anglo American sold off its gold assets over a
decade ago but this suit and similar initiatives are based on
its past as a bullion producer.
The firm said the settlement involved no admission of
liability and was in the best interests of the plaintiffs, their
families and the company.
"Technically, no legal precedent has been set but the fact
of this settlement sends a signal," Meeran told a news
conference in Johannesburg. "This settlement today shows that
the writing is on the wall for the industry."
Of the 23 initial claimants, eight have already died of
silicosis, an illness caused by the inhalation of tiny particles
of silica dust from gold-bearing rocks over many years without
adequate protection.
It causes shortness of breath, a persistent cough and chest
pains, and makes its victims highly susceptible to tuberculosis.
Tens of thousands of black miners from South Africa and
neighbouring countries are believed to have contracted silicosis
during the decades of apartheid rule, when their health and
safety were not priorities of the white gold barons.
"We continue to work with industry, government and civil
society to tackle the many challenges of primary health care in
South Africa," Anglo American said in a statement.
The Meeran suit is one of several being brought on behalf of
silicosis victims against South Africa's once-mighty gold
industry and had been scheduled for arbitration in February
before a panel of senior South African judges.
In another case, human rights lawyer Richard Spoor filed an
application in December for a class action suit on behalf of
17,000 former gold miners from South Africa, Botswana and
Lesotho against more than 30 gold firms, including AngloGold
Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony.
The case, which has little precedent in South African law,
would be likely to be Africa's biggest class action suit and
could result in a payout running into the hundreds of millions
of dollars.
Spoor's suit is based on a 2011 constitutional court ruling
in favour of a silicosis-afflicted miner called Thembekile
Mankayi, who was seeking $342,000 in compensation for pain and
suffering, loss of earnings and medical expenses.
Mankayi died shortly before the 2011 ruling was delivered.