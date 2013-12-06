* CEO's strategy update due on Dec. 12
* Expected to focus on operational improvements
* Targets 15 pct return on capital employed by 2016
* Shares down 20 percent since April
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Dec 6 Four months after branding Anglo
American's performance "unacceptably poor", Chief
Executive Mark Cutifani is to tell investors on Thursday how he
plans to improve the miner's operations and hit ambitious 2016
performance targets.
Anglo, the smallest of the leading diversified miners, has
long lagged behind its peers. In the past two years alone it has
been hit by labour troubles in South Africa, operational hiccups
at key copper mines and multibillion-dollar cost overruns in
Brazil.
Expectations have been high for Australian mine engineer
Cutifani, who was credited with significant changes, operational
nous and political acumen during his time in charge of South
African bullion miner AngloGold.
At the end of July, less than four months after taking the
helm, he said Anglo American would target a return on capital
employed (ROCE) - a measure of the value a company gets out of
its assets - of more than 15 percent by 2016.
Analysts say that could be a tough target after ROCE fell to
11 percent in the first half of the year, leaving it needing an
extra $3.5 billion a year to hit target.
Cutifani said in July that the shortfall would be covered by
cost savings, a reduced project pipeline, better performance and
possibly asset sales, but he offered little detail.
That will come on Thursday, when he is expected to focus on
operational improvements rather than dramatic change.
The meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, but the company moved
it to avoid a clash with the planned memorial service for Nelson
Mandela due to take place in Johannesburg.
Over the past decade, Anglo has underperformed its peers by
more than 50 percent. Since April, even with optimism over the
new management team, Anglo has traded at a discount to the
broader sector and its shares have fallen by more than a fifth.
But the road to recovery will be steep for a company that
has more than doubled total capital employed since 2007 but seen
its rate of return on that capital more than halved.
"Anglo has lost some support from investors over the past
few years. You have to give (a CEO) at least a couple of years,"
Investec analyst Albert Minassian said.
PRKEY MINES
Investors will be particularly keen to hear on major
projects such as the $8.8 billion Minas Rio iron ore operation
in Brazil, which has suffered dramatic delays and cost overruns.
Spending plans have increased more than threefold.
Minas Rio is now due to begin production at the end of 2014,
a date analysts and some investors feel is still too optimistic.
Anglo should take the opportunity to revise, rather than
disappoint, they argue.
"At the end of the day, what can Anglo control? They can't
control prices, they can't control politics. What is in their
control? How they structure their business, but also what the
market expects," Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina said.
Cutifani's update is expected to outline improvement plans
for Anglo's five key mines - Sishen (iron ore), Los Bronces and
Collahuasi (copper), Jwaneng (diamonds) and Mogalakwena
(platinum) - under the watchful eye of Tony O'Neill, a new
appointee brought in from AngloGold.
Deutsche Bank analysts estimate that a turnaround for
existing "problem mines" could contribute at least 40 percent of
the targeted $3.5 billion boost to operating profit.
Anglo will also need to present a plan for its Kumba Iron
Ore business. A big profit contributor for the past
four years, Kumba's volumes have shrunk of late, while rivals
Rio and BHP Billiton have boosted output.
Only after these operational problems are addressed can
Anglo move on to more radical measures, such as a much-debated
exit from Anglo American Platinum.
Though some investors have argued for its disposal, Anglo
could rue such a move a few years down the line. "We could be
looking at Anglo having got rid of this business at the absolute
bottom of the cycle," said LaFemina at Jefferies.
Anglo is also expected to detail further plans to cut back
its pipeline of undeveloped projects, such as Peruvian copper
project Quellaveco.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said that unapproved projects,
which also include the Jacare and Morro Sem Bone nickel deposits
in Brazil, thermal coal deposit Elders in South Africa and
diamond project Gahcho Kue in Canada, could be deferred,
cancelled or sold.