* Shareholder pressure shifts to sales at high prices
* Australian coal sale slowed by haggling
* CEO says progressing to plan
By Barbara Lewis and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 Shares in Anglo
American are up more than 200 percent this year, like
prices of the coking coal it mines, and yet the group is
sticking to an overhaul accelerated when commodity markets were
rock bottom and it was in deep trouble.
Now that Anglo American is the best performing blue chip on
the London Stock Exchange and some minerals have rebounded,
shareholders want the firm to achieve top prices as it sells
swathes of its bulk commodities business under a strategy of
concentrating on high value minerals.
The global miner hatched the strategy three years ago.
However, it needed to speed up the asset sales and job cuts last
year, when its shares dived 75 percent as investors worried
about the group's ability to cope with a heavy debt burden
during the commodity slump.
Since last December's announcement that Anglo American
would offload three-fifths of its assets and focus on diamonds,
platinum and copper, the rally in bulk commodity prices has
transformed the market mood.
Bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore are generating
cash for Anglo American, and shareholders are demanding that
these assets are disposed of at high prices - or not at all.
Chief Executive Mark Cutifani rules out a fire sale and says
Anglo American will reduce its portfolio of businesses at its
own pace, agreeing deals when the price is right.
"We said at the outset in 2013 that we needed to focus the
portfolio. So, the asset strategy hasn't changed, but we needed
to accelerate at the end of 2015," Cutifani told Reuters this
week. "That is what we are doing and we are progressing pretty
well to that plan."
Questioning of the divestment policy intensified after the
appointment in September of a new chief financial officer with a
track-record at iron ore giant Fortescue - even though
iron ore is one of the assets Anglo American says is no longer
central to its portfolio.
Robust production results this week reinforced the view that
the firm has less need to sell assets that are generating cash.
The group's top shareholder, South Africa's state-owned
Public Investment Corp, is critical. "The PIC is not in favour
of Anglo American's asset sale plan in its current format. Talks
are ongoing to see what's best of all for shareholders," a
source familiar with the fund's thinking told Reuters.
PIC fears that much of Anglo American's South African assets
will be sold piecemeal to foreign buyers. "The PIC would like to
see a break-up where Anglo creates an Africa-focused local
company, owned and run by South Africans, and keeps its overseas
operations," the source said.
A PIC spokesman had no immediate comment.
WHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES
A year ago, Anglo American's debt reached $12.9 billion, and
slumping commodity prices had wiped out its profits. In December
it suspended dividend payments until the end of 2016.
Now the firm says it is on track to reduce the figure to
less than $10 billion by the end of the year. Low interest rates
can also allow it to cut servicing costs by rolling over debt.
Anglo American is also making progress on another measure of
balance sheet strength in the capital-intensive mining sector -
the ratio of its net debt to its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
This is around 2.4 times, it says, in line with its target
of a ratio sustainably below 2.5.
Further asset sales could improve the firm's
credit-worthiness. The Moody's agency moved Anglo American's
rating up a notch in September, although it remains two notches
below investment grade. Further upgrades could follow "greater
visibility" on disposals of iron ore and coal, Moody's said.
"We expect the company's net leverage to decline to around
2x net debt/EBITDA at the end of this year," Elena Nadtotchi, a
vice president at Moody's, said.
"A sustained increase in net leverage to above 2x net
debt/EBITDA could lead to a downgrade, while a further decline
in net leverage would be credit positive."
Many analysts also say Anglo American's disposal strategy
makes sense longer term, but the urgency has disappeared.
"The risk of selling assets at the bottom of the commodity
price cycle - and thereby crystallising losses - has to a
significant extent dissipated," analysts Bernstein said in a
note this month.
IMMINENT?
The most imminent sale is meant to be of Anglo American's
Australian coal assets to a group headed by private equity firm
Apollo, sources close to the deal say.
This has been held up by price negotiations and analysts
expect any agreement to include an escalator clause under which
Anglo American would get more if the coal market keeps rising.
Richard Knights, analyst at Liberum, said a price of say
$1.5 billion would equate to about 9 months' cash flow at
current coal prices. "I would be surprised if they did a deal
without some sort of price escalator," he said.
Together with Anglo American's other big sale this year of
its niobium and phosphates business to China Molybdenum for $1.5
billion, the coal deal would take it to at least the lower end
of its 2016 target of selling assets worth $3-$4 billion.
CASH GENERATION OR DISPOSAL
While placing the focus on a high-value core, Anglo American
always said bulk operations, such as iron ore and coal, would be
managed, for "cash generation or disposal over time".
For now, they are generating cash. Coking coal has sold for
well over $240 a tonne, up 210 percent this year.
Australian thermal coal spot prices have hit $100 per tonne for
the first time since 2012, a nearly 100 percent rise since June.
Anglo American estimates a $10 per tonne price increase in
coking coal creates a $142 million rise in pre-tax earnings,
while for thermal coal it leads to an extra $54 million to $200
million, depending on the region.
Iron ore's gains are smaller at around 30 percent, but
margins are high. .IO62-CNI=SI A $10 per tonne rise adds $491
million to pre-tax earnings, Anglo American calculates.
Prices of Anglo American's core commodities have by
comparison barely moved, but their time will come, analysts
predict.
They are expected to rise late in the commodity cycle when
other raw materials fall as China, for instance, switches from
smelting new metal, which uses high volumes of coking coal and
iron ore, to recycling scrap.
Copper and platinum are also regarded as plays on a more
environmentally sustainable future. Copper, as the best
conductor of electricity, could benefit from grid upgrades to
carry power from renewable sources, while platinum is used in
catalytic converters to make cars less polluting.
(additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in London and Swetha
Gopinath in New York)