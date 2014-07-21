July 21 Anglo American Platinum Ltd :
* Final assessment of impact of strike confirms that total
lost platinum production has amounted to an estimated 424k
equivalent refined platinum ounces to 24 june 2014
* Board decided not to declare an interim dividend in 2014
* Gross sales revenue r27,855 million for 6 months ended
june 30
* Profit before taxation r307 million for 6 months ended
june
* Decision has been made to possibly exit certain assets
that will be better placed in hands of a new owner
* Have decided that we will exit from union and rustenburg
mines, and our pandora jv operation
* Assessing our bokoni jv operation and will make a further
announcement on this in due course. We will seek to exit union
and rustenburg in most appropriate manner whether through sale
or a public market exit
* Basic headline eps 164 cents for 6 months ended june 30
* Pandora and possibly bokoni are jv assets that we believe
most likely do not fit the envisaged future portfolio
* Envisage we will retain the remaining smelting and
refining operations in both union and rustenburg in our
portfolio
* Reducing both our refined production and sales guidance to
between 2.0 to 2.1 moz, as pipeline stock needs to be
replenished
* Capital expenditure guidance is r5.5 billion - r6.5
billion for 2014, excluding pre-production cost, capitalised
waste stripping and interest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [AMSJ.J AAL.L]