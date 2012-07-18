* Amplats says earnings hit by lower sales, prices
JOHANNESBURG, July 18 Anglo American Platinum
, the world's top platinum producer, warned on Wednesday
that first-half earnings will drop by as much as 78 percent, hit
by lower sales and prices.
Amplats, a unit of global miner Anglo American, said
it expects headline earnings per share for the six months to
end-June to total between 270 and 280 cents, from 1,236 cents a
year earlier.
Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-off, financial and non-trading items.
It said sales volumes were hit by the delayed restart of a
converter plant after annual maintenance, and prices remained
weak.
Higher-than-expected costs relating to labour, diesel and
electricity also weighed on earnings, it said.
South Africa's platinum sector is battling the impact of
weak demand, soaring costs and a government safety drive that
has cut production as operations are suspended for safety
violations.
Amplats also said it incurred a loss of 256 million rand
($31.39 million) resulting from revaluation of its investment in
Wesizwe Platinum.
It also took a one-time accounting charge of 388 million
rand related to a writedown of its Tumela 4 shaft project and a
505 million rand charge from the suspension of its Marikana
operations.
Anglo American is undertaking an operational review of
Amplats, which it is expected to conclude later this year.
Analysts expect the review to outline the planned closure of
some higher cost deep shafts, signal some potential sales or
exits from some joint ventures with rivals, and focus its
spending.
Shares closed up 0.3 percent at 430 rand before the
announcement.
($1 = 8.1565 South African rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by David Dolan)