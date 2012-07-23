(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, July 23 Anglo American Platinum
, the world's top platinum producer, said on Monday it
was reducing its full-year production and project spending
targets, hit by chronic weakness in prices and demand for the
precious metal.
The miner also reported an expected 78 percent drop in
interim profit.
The miner further cut its refined production target for 2012
to between 2.4 and 2.5 million platinum ounces, compared to an
initial target of 2.5 to 2.6 million ounces.
Citing further market deterioration, it also slashed its
project spending for a second time this year. Capital
expenditure was reduced by another 700 million rand ($84.68
million), bringing its full-year project budget to 7.3 billion
rand from the 9 billion it originally expected.
Amplats' parent, Anglo American, kicks off the
reporting season for mining heavyweights on Friday and Amplats'
output forecast will be scrutinised to see what it might bring
to the global giant's shrinking bottom line after its diamond
and iron ore units posted lower profits.
Amplats had already flagged the fact that its first-half
earnings would fall sharply as it grapples with soaring costs
and other challenges. Its diluted headline earnings per share
fell to 272 cents from 1,232 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
excludes some one-time items.
Amplats had high drama last week with the abrupt departure
of chief executive Neville Nicolau after the profit warning was
issued.
Anglo is the only mining major with a big exposure to
platinum and is undertaking a strategic review of its operations
in South Africa, home to 80 percent of known reserves.
($1 = 8.2660 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)