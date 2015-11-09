(Recasts with safety concerns)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 AngloGold Ashanti
said on Monday it lost 47,000 ounces in production in South
Africa during the three months to the end of September because
of government mandated safety stoppages in a quarter in which
five of its miners died on the job.
This was a serious set back for a company which managed to
post two fatality-free quarters last year.
In its global operations, Africa's top bullion producer
still managed to produce 974,000 ounces, beating guidance of
900,000 to 950,000 ounces.
But safety in South Africa, where labour unions have grown
increasingly militant over a range of issues including worker
well being, and where the government has been pushing for "zero
harm" in mining, will be a concern.
The company said production at its Mponeng mine west of
Johannesburg - which is the world's deepest, extracting gold 4
km (2-1/2 miles) beneath the surface - "was most affected by
fatalities."
Chief Executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan - who goes by the
name Venkat - told a media conference call that the issue was
"non-compliance to standards" and the company had stopped some
operations itself to make safety checks.
"The impact was not concentrated in one particular mine, it
was in more than one mine," Venkat said.
Overall, AngloGold swung to a loss in the third quarter
because of lower gold prices, tax effects and write-offs,
highlighting the challenges faced by bullion producers in the
face of depressed prices and rising costs.
The company posted an adjusted headline loss of $52 million
in the three months to the end of September, compared with
earnings of $26 million in the previous quarter. Headline
earnings, which strip out certain one-off items, are the main
profit measure in South Africa.
