Mauritania breaks diplomatic ties with Qatar
NOUAKCHOTT The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
JOHANNESBURG, July 26 South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti priced a $750 million, 10-year international bond at a yield of 5.203 percent, IFR said.
For full details click (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
NOUAKCHOTT The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported.
PRETORIA South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data showed on Tuesday, piling pressure on a government facing corruption allegations and credit downgrades.