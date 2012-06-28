By Michelle Meineke
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 South African miner AngloGold
Ashanti has launched a $750 million, five-year loan to
its existing lending group via coordinators and bookrunners
Barclays and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
banking sources said on Thursday.
The new revolving loan facility is an early refinancing of a
$1 billion four-year deal maturing in April 2014 and could be
increased during syndication, the bankers said.
"The timing is right, as the future is uncertain and the
market is still generally open on a good level for African
deals," one banker said.
AngloGold Ashanti is aiming for a fast turnaround, with the
signing expected to take place in July.
It was not available to comment.
The original $1 billion loan was led by bookrunner and
mandated arranger Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Mandated arrangers were ANZ Banking Group, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclays,
CIBC World Markets, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Rand Merchant Bank, Royal Bank of
Canada, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS and co-arranger was
Deutsche Bank.
South African uranium and gold miner First Uranium recently
approved the sale of its Mine Waste Solutions operation and the
Ezulwini mine, to AngloGold Ashanti and Gold One International
for $335 million and $70 million respectively. The transaction
was scheduled to complete on June 29.
Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti agreed on May 29 to buy the 50
percent of Brazil's Crixas gold mine it does not already own.
The $220 million cash purchase will be funded by existing cash
reserves and debt facilities.
The miner said it produced 4.33 million ounces of gold in
2011, generating $6.6. billion in gold income, excluding joint
ventures.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke)