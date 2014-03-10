BAMAKO, March 10 Mine workers at AngloGold
Ashanti's Sadiola and Yatela gold mines in Mali have
postponed the start of a planned strike for a few days to allow
negotiations over redundancy payouts, a union official said on
Monday.
Workers at the mines held a five-day strike in February to
demand better layoff terms as the firm plans to cut costs
following a slump in gold prices, and were due to hold another
stoppage.
"The strike was expected to start last night but we decided
to suspend it following a request from the governor of the
region," said Mahamadou Konte, president of a commission
representing the miners at the negotiation.
"The governor said he will intervene on our behalf with the
company. But if there is no progress in a few days, we will
still go on strike until our demands are met," Konte said by
phone from Sadiola.
He added the workers had reduced their demands to 24 months
of salary plus 300,000 CFA francs in medical care from 36 months
plus 1 million CFA francs for medical care for every laid-off
worker.
The company, however, was not budging from its offer to pay
each employee seven days' worth of salary for every year worked,
Konte said.
AngloGold was not immediately available to comment.
The South African-listed miner, which shares ownership of
the mines with Canada's IamGold, held off expansion of
the Sadiola mine and suspended excavation at Yatela last year,
citing higher operational costs and lower gold prices.
Gold prices XAU= have fallen from a record $1,920.30 an
ounce in 2011 to about $1,337.30, prompting mining firms to
consider suspending or halting projects.
Gold accounts for nearly three-quarters of Mali's exports
and one a third of state revenues. Yet an IMF report in December
estimated sales this year would slump by a fifth from 2012
levels to 824 billion CFA francs ($1.7 billion).
The IMF projects the sector - which employs more than 10,000
Malians - will see a 2 percent output decline annually from 2015
as existing mines mature.