* Obuasi has not made a profit for more than a decade
* Firms failed to agree tax breaks with Ghana - analyst
* Gold is Ghana's leading source of govt revenue
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, Dec 21 Gold producer Randgold Resources
said on Monday it was pulling out of a joint venture
with AngloGold Ashanti to redevelop AngloGold's Obuasi
mine in a decision that could spell closure for one of Ghana's
most important mines.
The announcement reflects the pressure on mining companies
from the slump in the gold price as well as the cost of reviving
a century-old mine that has not turned a profit for more than a
decade and requires heavy investment.
"This is bad news. It's a major blow given that the roadmap
was to start operating in the course of next year," Prince
Ankrah, head of the Ghana Mineworkers' Union, told Reuters.
AngloGold laid off thousands of workers at the mine in the
central Ashanti region in 2014 but said it would step up
investment with a view to reopening in 2016.
Africa-focused Randgold said in September the joint venture
would not spend more than $1 billion on the redevelopment of
Obuasi, which holds about 5 million ounces of gold
reserves.
However, since 2014 the price of gold has fallen
almost 20 percent to just above $1,000 an ounce.
Obuasi miners said the Randgold deal was their best hope but
Randgold said that after due diligence it had decided the
proposed project did not meet its investment criteria.
Shares in AngloGold Ashanti were up 4.89 percent at 108.89
rand 1226 GMT. Randgold shares traded in London were up 0.5
percent.
AngloGold said both companies tried to improve the project's
return and secure consent from Ghana's government for a
feasibility decision on redevelopment in early 2016.
One mining analyst, who did not want to be named, said the
companies had been unable to secure sufficient tax breaks from
the government. A government spokesman did not answer calls
requesting comment.
"They (AngloGold) are very unlikely to develop the mine
without a partner because they don't have the capital," the
analyst said. "When they say they will talk about options one of
those options has to be to close it fully."
Ghana is Africa's second biggest gold producer and gold is
the main source of government revenue, ahead of oil and cocoa.
Its economy saw years of rapid growth through its exports
but it has been hit hard by a slump in commodity prices. At the
same time, a fiscal crisis has forced it into an aid deal with
the International Monetary Fund.
Closure would be devastating for Obuasi, a town that grew
prosperous on its mine. A local union leader, Samuel Dwamenah,
said the situation was already "precarious" and most of the men
who were employed there had left to seek new jobs.
