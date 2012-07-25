Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
July 25 AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays and Citigroup were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.398 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.203 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/30/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 380 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.