JOHANNESBURG, May 10 - Africa's biggest gold miner AngloGold
Ashanti posted first-quarter earnings Thursday that
exceeded expectations as it cashed in on a higher gold price,
improved margins and a $90 million net tax credit.
Production fell 6 percent to 981,000 ounces after safety
stoppages sliced in South Africa about 76,000 ounces in the
first three months of the year. This meant it missed its initial
guidance of 1.03 million ounces for the first quarter.
But AngloGold, which gets 40 percent of its global output
from South Africa, maintained its full year production target of
between 4.3 million and 4.4 million ounces of gold.
Adjusted headline earnings per share were 46 percent higher
at 111 U.S. cents in January to March from 76 cents in the
previous quarter.
The company declared a first-quarter dividend of 100 South
African cents a share.
