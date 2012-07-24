DUBLIN, July 24 The former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick, was charged on Tuesday over financial irregularities at the failed lender whose collapse was synonymous with Ireland's economic meltdown.

FitzPatrick was read a total of 16 charges in the Central Criminal Court after being arrested as part of the long-running probe into alleged financial irregularities at the bank.

FitzPatrick was released on bail of 11,000 euros and was ordered to report weekly to the police.