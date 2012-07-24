BRIEF-Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017
* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year
DUBLIN, July 24 The former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick, was charged on Tuesday over financial irregularities at the failed lender whose collapse was synonymous with Ireland's economic meltdown.
FitzPatrick was read a total of 16 charges in the Central Criminal Court after being arrested as part of the long-running probe into alleged financial irregularities at the bank.
FitzPatrick was released on bail of 11,000 euros and was ordered to report weekly to the police.
* Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds