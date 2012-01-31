* Anglo Irish chief investigator joins public sector exodus
* Government expects 9,000 public sector workers to retire
this year
* Investigator says his departure will not impede Anglo case
* Charges in the Anglo Irish case may be brought in two
months
DUBLIN, Jan 31 The chief investigator into
suspected fraud at Anglo Irish Bank announced his
retirement on Tuesday with months still to run in the probe,
joining an exodus of public sector workers taking advantage of
generous early exit pension terms.
With a hiring freeze in place since 2008 the government is
set to make significant progress towards a target of cutting
37,500 staff by 2015, a reduction of almost 12 percent, through
offering pensions based on pre-paycut salaries to those who
leave by the end of February.
Ireland's Director of Corporate Enforcement Paul Appleby, who
has led the probe into events leading up to the nationalisation
of the scandal-hit Anglo for three years, will leave his post at
the end of February.
Ireland has cut public sector wages by an average of 15
percent since 2008 but will only link pension schemes to reduced
salaries from March, meaning retirees before then, such as
Appleby, can enjoy packages based on pay levels enjoyed at the
height of the country's "Celtic Tiger" economy.
The government has said it expects 9,000 workers to retire
this year with many so-called "frontline" employees in the
health service, education and police set to leave. A senior
obstetrician warned this month that the flight of midwives could
put the lives of expectant mothers and newborns at risk.
Appleby said his resignation would not impede the successful
conclusion of the Anglo Irish probe and that he had advised the
government of a number of colleagues capable of assuming his
position pending a permanent appointment in a few months time.
He added that if his assistance was required after
retirement he would make himself available.
A lawyer for the country's director of public prosecutions
said last week that charges in the Anglo Irish case may be
brought within two months. However, Appleby's team was also
granted a further six-month extension to continue its
investigation.
Ireland's jobs minister, under whose aegis Appleby's office
operates, said he would work with the department of public
expenditure to fill the post.
Minister for Public Expenditure Brendan Howlin has said
3,000 people could be taken on this year to fill any gaping
holes in public services.