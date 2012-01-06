DUBLIN Jan 6 A long-running fraud investigation into the actions of Anglo Irish Bank, the lender most directly associated with the country's financial meltdown, still has months to run, Ireland's chief corporate watchdog said on Friday.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) and the police have been investigating events leading up to the nationalisation of scandal-hit Anglo for almost three years, including whether deposits were used to mask large withdrawals.

It was supposed to finish its investigations this month but the ODCE said in its 2011 review that it still had two strands of the probe to look at in detail. It did not elaborate.

The delay in charging those responsible has frustrated Irish taxpayers who have pumped 63 billion euros ($80.10 billion) -- the equivalent of more than a third of the country's annual economic output -- into the banking sector to keep it afloat after a devastating property crash.

The ODCE has sent three files to the country's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"Intensive work on other aspects of these investigations is ongoing, and further documentation will be sent to the DPP in the coming months," the ODCE said.

The watchdog's director added it would provide Ireland's High Court with a detailed progress report on the investigations in late January.

The High Court gave investigators until the end of January to complete the probe having initially refused a request to extend the investigation after expressing concern about the lack of progress in the case.

Anglo, the first Irish bank to be nationalised amid a string of scandals three years ago, has changed it name to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) as it winds itself down over the next 10 years having cost the state almost 30 billion euros.