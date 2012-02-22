Feb 22 Natural resources royalties firm
Anglo Pacific Group plc said full-year royalty income
rose 17 percent on strong production at all its mines, and
raised its final dividend.
The company, which earns royalties from mining assets
through acquisition and investment in projects, said royalty
income for 2011 was 35.1 million pounds, up from 30.1 million
pounds, a year ago.
Anglo Pacific -- whose portfolio of producing royalties
includes Rio Tinto's Kestrel coal mine -- increased its
final dividend by 7.8 percent to 5.50 pence a share.
Anglo Pacific said in a statement that the value of its
equity interests had increased significantly since the year end
due to improvements in the U.S. economy and liquidity in Europe.
It also said financing from conventional lenders or equity
issues had become less of a challenge for larger mining
companies, though it remained an issue for junior miners.
Anglo Pacific's shares closed at 315 pence on Tuesday on the
London Stock Exchange.