* Net profit falls to $180 million, second drop in a row

* Credit risk management seen as challenge in booming sector

By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LISBON, April 17 Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI), Angola's biggest bank by assets, posted a second straight fall in full-year profit on Wednesday, hit by surging bad loans in the fast-growing African economy.

Angola's banks have enjoyed massive growth following the end of nearly three decades of civil war in 2002, buoyed by an oil boom that transformed it into Africa's top crude producer after Nigeria.

But local lenders, which include units of Portugal's BPI and BES, are grappling with sour debts: recent central bank data shows bad debts totalled 5.5 percent of all loans as of June 2012, more than double since the start of the year.

"Given that Angola's economy grew nearly twice as much in 2012 than in the previous year, this is not really expected, since the economy is liquid," said Carlos Rosado de Carvalho, an economist at Luanda's Catholic University, about the spike in bad debts across the industry.

The rise is partly due to a stricter definition of bad loans by the central bank, he said, adding there are also signs the state has been late in making payments to some companies, making it harder for them to repay loans on time.

Unlisted BAI said 2012 net profit fell by 15 percent to $180 million, as bad debts forced it to hike its loan provisions by 34 percent.

Bad debts accounted for 7.2 percent of all of its loans, up from 4.9 percent a year earlier.

BAI and four of its rivals control around 80 of Angola's banking market. Foreign players, including Africa's largest lender Standard Bank, are aggressively moving into Angola.

BAI has long been criticised for not disclosing its shareholding structure. Local media have reported that Angolan oil firm Sonangol holds a stake of 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by David Dolan)