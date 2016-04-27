LUANDA, April 27 Angola has opened an
investigation into the conduct of the management at the local
unit of failed Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo, Attorney
General Joao Maria de Sousa said on Wednesday.
Banco Espirito Santo (BES) collapsed in 2014 under the
weight of its founding family's debts and exposure to bad loans
in Angola.
Portugal's Novo Banco was carved out as the "good bank" from
BES, while its Angolan unit Banco Espirito Santo Angola (BESA)
was reincarnated as Banco Economico, with new shareholders
including state oil company Sonangol.
"We have opened an inquiry on Banco Espirito Santo Angola
management. This inquiry was an initiative of the bank
shareholders," de Sousa told reporters.
"I can not talk about the possibility of arrests in this
process because I don't know the facts."
