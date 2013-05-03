* New rules on corporate governance, auditing, stress tests
* Central bank requires compliance by end of 2014
LISBON May 3 Angola has introduced tougher
regulations for banks on ownership disclosure, auditing and risk
management, responding to international calls for increased
transparency and supervision in the oil-rich country's booming
financial sector.
Riding on the coat-tails of an oil boom - Angola is Africa's
No.2 crude producer - the country's banking sector has posted
rapid growth in the last decade and attracted foreign players.
However, the expansion has raised questions about
transparency, an area in which rights groups and international
organisations have urged Angola to improve its record.
The new regulations, issued by the central bank, come in
response to recommendations from the IMF and the World Bank, a
senior executive in the sector told Reuters.
"This will help reduce questions about transparency in the
sector and strengthen the central bank's supervisory capacity,"
said Joao Fonseca, executive director at Banco Angolano de
Investimentos, the top bank in terms of assets.
Angola's banking market is dominated by five banks,
including units of Portugal's Banco BPI and BES
.
But with deposits rising by a third and assets by a fifth in
2011, overseas players such as Standard Bank and
Russia's VTB are expanding their presence.
Under the wide-ranging new corporate governance code, banks
will have to publish information about their shareholding
structures, including details about who owns direct and indirect
stakes. Rights groups have criticised opaqueness in a system in
which large stakes are owned by secretive offshore companies.
If an Angolan bank opts to have non-executive directors on
its board, it must also appoint an executive board to handle
day-to-day management in a transparent and responsible manner
and one independent board member to oversee it.
"The rules are very demanding and will require banks to
strengthen management capacity," Fonseca said, adding that the
deadline for implementation by the end of 2014 had been agreed
with the sector association ABANC.
Stricter rules on auditing, risk management, compliance and
stress testing will enhance the central bank's ability to
supervise the financial system.
The rules will also help oil companies operating in Angola
as they switch to making payments through local banks and demand
transparency, Fonseca said.
