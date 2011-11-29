LISBON Nov 29 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.5 percent and said after a monthly review of its monetary policy that inflation was falling in line with the government's target.

The central bank introduced the benchmark rate last month to help the economy attain price stability, boost household savings and guide monetary policy by serving as a reference point for commercial banks when setting their own rates.

Angola wants to cut consumer inflation to 12 percent this year from 15.3 percent at the end of 2010. The central bank said in a statement issued late on Monday that the drop in year-on-year inflation to 11.44 percent in October from 11.9 percent in September shows the government is on track to meet the goal. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)