LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - The Angolan government is the ultimate guarantor behind the USD1bn Angola 2019 loan participation notes issued earlier this month, Moody's has said - even though the government did not issue the notes itself.

The bonds were issued by a special purpose vehicle backed by Russian bank VTB Capital, but the ultimate risk is with the Angolan government, the ratings firm told IFR yesterday.

"This transaction is a pass through, so if you buy the LPN you are exposed to the same government risks. There should be no difference between the rating of the two," said Georges Zittis, AVP-Analyst, Moody's. The ratings firm has accordingly given the bonds a Ba3 rating, on par with the rating for Angola.

The 7% 2019 LPNs were issued two weeks ago by Northern Lights III, a special purpose vehicle listed in the Netherlands. The notes allowed investors to buy into a USD1bn loan made by VTB Capital - through the SPV - to the Angolan government.

There has been some confusion in the market as to who was behind the transaction, with some bankers and traders suggesting that the Angolan government did not know the loan would be repackaged, and that the 7% coupon and yield - expensive compared with peers - would be detrimental when Angola comes to market with a Eurobond of its own.

However, IFR understands that the loan contract has a clause which allowed the lender to scale down its exposure to the entire loan. Bankers away from the deal suggested, however, that the government may not have expected it to be sold on immediately.

Meanwhile, the LPNs have risen in value, and are continuing to trade at 104.5, a whopping 4.5 points higher than the issue price. Investors are keen to get some exposure to Angola, given the strength of its oil-based economy.

"We changed Angola's outlook from stable to positive today," said Aurelien Mali, VP-Senior Analyst, Moody's. "There is increased transparency and good management in the way the government operates from a very low level, a likely expansion of oil production and increased instances of discoveries in the Kwanza Basin."

Mali said that the LPN notes could end up being a good deal for the government. At a fixed rate of 7% over seven years, Angola will be protected from future interest rate rises, he said.

S&P also gave an update on its Angola rating yesterday, saying that it will stick with a BB- rating because of weak institutions, a low level of development outside the oil sector, persistent double-digit inflation, political succession risk and related political tensions. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Anil Mayre)