LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola will begin meeting investors in Europe and the United States from October 26 ahead of a potential debut Eurobond, according to a lead manager.

The African sovereign, rated Ba2 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC International to arrange the meetings.

A US dollar 144A/Reg S bond may follow. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)