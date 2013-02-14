* Ruling party's majority passes 2013 budget bill
* Sees 7.1 pct GDP growth on strong oil output
* Government says will improve social conditions, diversify
economy
LISBON, Feb 14 Angola's parliament on Thursday
approved a 2013 budget bill that the ruling MPLA party says will
increase spending to improve social conditions while extending
an economic rebound in Africa's No.2 oil producer, state news
agency Angop reported.
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos led his MPLA party to a
resounding victory in an election last August and has pledged to
improve the distribution of the country's vast oil wealth and
offer millions of Angolans better access to public services and
jobs.
The MPLA have previously said the budget would deliver on
those promises by allocating more than a third of total spending
to education, health, social welfare and housing.
But the country's second-biggest opposition party, CASA-CE,
said this statistic was misleading.
"The increase in resources for the social sector is a
fallacy, as the biggest slice of the spending is on fuel price
subsidies, which benefits the few rich in Angola and not the
poor majority of the population," it said in a statement.
Together with main opposition party UNITA, CASA-CE also
criticised the allocation of about 17 percent of total spending
on defence and security, 11 years after the end of Angola's
civil war.
Angop said the bill was approved in a final vote with 155
lawmakers for, 38 against and five abstentions. The MPLA has 175
seats in the 220-seat parliament.
The budget forecasts economic growth of 7.1 percent this
year, with increased crude output and prices helping extend a
rebound started by last year's 7.4 percent expansion.
Technical problems and maintenance dented Angola's oil
production in 2011 but these have been largely overcome and,
with new fields coming online, output is seen rising to 1.84
million barrels per day this year from last year's 1.8 million.
Dos Santos has also pledged to diversify the economy, which
depends on oil for 95 percent of its export revenues.
His government has said a 60 percent jump in public
investment to about $17 billion in the budget - to go mainly on
construction and renovation of infrastructure destroyed by the
civil war - is needed for sectors such as agriculture, industry
and mining to flourish.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
Pravin Char)