LUANDA Oct 30 Angola expects to post a budget
deficit of nearly 5 percent next year as it spends to boost
sectors outside its dominant oil industry and put two years of
missed growth targets behind it, a budget bill showed on
Wednesday.
Angola, Africa's biggest oil producer after Nigeria, has
posted rapid growth since the end of a long civil war in 2002.
But the government wants to curb its reliance on crude output,
which brings in more than 95 percent of its export income.
The bill delivered to the parliament speaker and seen by
Reuters shows President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' government
plans to raise public spending by 19 percent to 7.26 trillion
kwanzas (around $75 billion) next year.
Much of that will go on infrastructure such as road, rail
and energy grids needed to ensure that additional investment in
sectors such as farming and industry is fruitful.
Spending on infrastructure is set to take up almost half of
Angola's funds for national development programmes.
The increased outlay means Angola will post a budget deficit
of 4.9 percent next year - from a slim surplus this year - which
it will finance through additional borrowing.
The cabinet last week said GDP growth will speed up to 8.8
percent in 2014, due to greater oil production, although
analysts have expressed concerns about whether it can achieve
that rate of expansion.
Dos Santos this month attributed a cut in this year's growth
forecast to 5.1 percent from an earlier 7.1 percent partly to
"bad management" of public debt.
The budget document showed the government has also revised
its growth figure for 2012 to 5.3 percent from an earlier
estimate of 7.4 percent, without providing further details.
"The spending (in the budget) reflects the priority to boost
economic and social infrastructure to raise production, jobs and
the population's well being," the government said.
Dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979, easily won
another five-year term last year and has promised to better
distribute wealth in the country of 19 million people, an
estimated one-third of whom live in poverty.
The budget allocates 30 percent of spending to housing,
education, health and social services.
That is slightly less than this year, however, and something
which opposition parties are likely to criticise.
The bill will be debated in parliament on Nov. 8 with a
final vote due by Dec. 15 expected to be passed by the large
majority held by Dos Santos' MPLA party.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)